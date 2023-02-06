Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,976 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.