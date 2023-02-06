Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,968 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,448,000 after purchasing an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veritex by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Veritex to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

VBTX stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.46. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.22 million. Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

