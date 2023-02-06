Quantbot Technologies LP Has $184,000 Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

