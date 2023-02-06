Quantbot Technologies LP Has $192,000 Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GATX were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GATX by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,169,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in GATX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 658,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $116.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

