Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.56. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

