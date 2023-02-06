Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $185,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lufax by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,458,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Lufax by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.