Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $186,000 in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

