Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $220,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 33.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 796.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Price Performance

Shares of SRTY opened at $37.27 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

