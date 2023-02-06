Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $184,000 Investment in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $40.68 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock worth $2,355,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

