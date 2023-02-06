Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,440.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,395.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.07 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

