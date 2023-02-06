Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,815 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
Driven Brands Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -208.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12.
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
