Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.