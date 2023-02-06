Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 11.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in GoPro by 335.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoPro by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GoPro in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.69 on Monday. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.38.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.64%. Equities research analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

