Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,085 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2,502.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 76,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 343.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBZ opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

