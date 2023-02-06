Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 18,547 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 135.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 870,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,364,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after buying an additional 458,443 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 440,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after buying an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

