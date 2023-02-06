Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,903 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcosa by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,312 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $3,136,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcosa Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ACA opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.