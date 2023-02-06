Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $184,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,318 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

CCS stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

