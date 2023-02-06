Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 867,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 423,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Integer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Integer by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.95 per share, with a total value of $247,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,317.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $73.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

