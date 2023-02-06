Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,901.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTV. Bank of America cut their target price on Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $146.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

