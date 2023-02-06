Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

