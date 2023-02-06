Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

