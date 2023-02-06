Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,665,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,700,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after acquiring an additional 68,614 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 194,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus Price Performance

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

RMBS stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

