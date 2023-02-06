Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.9% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.
NASDAQ:RPD opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $118.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54.
Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.
