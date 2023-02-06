Raymond James & Associates Invests $250,000 in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.09. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

