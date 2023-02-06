RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,933.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,448.8% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 7,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,009.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 809,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 771,202 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.8% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 695,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,518,000 after purchasing an additional 660,674 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,483.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,128.5% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $144.88.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

