Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 289,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.81. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $19.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,507,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at $24,649,777.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,638. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

