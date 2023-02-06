Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,642 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 88,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,857,566 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $128,133,000 after buying an additional 83,859 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 754,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 893,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,596,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of STM opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

