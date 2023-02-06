Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
