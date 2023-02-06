Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.05 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 34,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 161.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $119.04 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

