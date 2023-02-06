Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

