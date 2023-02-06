Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 57.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

