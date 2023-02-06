Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,654 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after buying an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.05.

NYSE GNRC opened at $122.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

