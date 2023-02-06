Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,686 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Bank of America cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.