Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,611 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,348,000 after buying an additional 494,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,116,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $820,104.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.