Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $175.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.