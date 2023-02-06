Selway Asset Management Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.8% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,593,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

