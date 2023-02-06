SG Americas Securities LLC Has $132,000 Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 148,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

