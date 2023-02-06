Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Trimmed by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

