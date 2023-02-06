SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITC. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.55.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

