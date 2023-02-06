Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKX opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Cowen raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $823,618. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

