SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SkyWest by 187.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 204.3% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 418,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 280,659 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 55.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 207,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Down 15.3 %

SkyWest stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.