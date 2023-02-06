Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $259.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.64. Snap-on has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $259.78.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

