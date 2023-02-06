Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.25.
Snap-on Price Performance
Shares of SNA opened at $259.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.64. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,799,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
About Snap-on
Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.
