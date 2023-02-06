Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,612 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

