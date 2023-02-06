Spire Wealth Management Acquires 426 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 214.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 289,990 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 345,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 246,149 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 535,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,842,000 after buying an additional 182,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 88,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE SSTK opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

