Spire Wealth Management Has $29,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chemours by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,262,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,126,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 824.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 691,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616,244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chemours by 1,097.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemours Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.