Spire Wealth Management Has $31,000 Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

