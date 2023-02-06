Spire Wealth Management Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,037,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBP. Bank of America raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of AMBP opened at $5.64 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

