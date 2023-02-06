Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

