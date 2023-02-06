Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
NYSE BUD opened at $59.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
