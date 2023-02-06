Spire Wealth Management Invests $29,000 in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6,890.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,326 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSL opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.85. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $80.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

